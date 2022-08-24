Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 312,175 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KFY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,448. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

