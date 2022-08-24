Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 137,340 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 1,248.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,340 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SDVY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,118. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.