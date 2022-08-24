Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 20,522 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 355.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 28,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. 499,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,160,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

