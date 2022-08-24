Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,151,000 after purchasing an additional 121,024 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 295,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,677,653. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

