WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Down 0.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 55,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 111,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $207,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000.

