WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Down 0.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 55,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 111,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
