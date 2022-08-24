WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.63

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.63 and traded as low as $42.02. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.11, with a volume of 28,583 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOL. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.