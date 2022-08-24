WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Trading Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.64 and last traded at $44.64. Approximately 632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.