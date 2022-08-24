WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.36

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.36 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 30.24 ($0.37). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 30.28 ($0.37), with a volume of 140,469 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DES. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

