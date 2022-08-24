Wiser Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MUB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,684. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.