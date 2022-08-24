Wiser Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.0% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066,121 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,399,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,597,000 after buying an additional 256,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 567,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after buying an additional 194,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,880,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. The company had a trading volume of 757,960 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.55. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

