Woodcoin Price Reaches $1.56 on Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00007189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $24,069.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,669.32 or 0.07710886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00165046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00263286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00707268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00618084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001041 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

