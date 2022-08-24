Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.28. 2,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,972. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Workiva by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Workiva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Workiva by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,289,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

