WorkQuest Token (WQT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $239,999.00

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $181,211.78 and $239,999.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00128737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00080630 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,505,106 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

