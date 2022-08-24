Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Trading Down 9.6%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.31. 65,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 203,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Worksport Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Worksport had a negative net margin of 7,131.36% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Worksport

Worksport Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKSP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worksport in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Worksport in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

