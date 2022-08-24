Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Cap Hits $194,251.50 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00013719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $194,251.50 and $119.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767499 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00016565 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

