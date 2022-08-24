Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Xperi has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xperi to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Xperi Stock Down 0.6 %

XPER opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. Xperi has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

XPER has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 577.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 367.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Xperi by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xperi by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

