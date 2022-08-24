Zenfuse Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,215.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $849,650.34 and $6,215.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00033168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00079454 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.