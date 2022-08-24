Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0396

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $522.98 million and $239.78 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.27 or 0.00511293 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.40 or 0.01973174 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005108 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,498,628,630 coins and its circulating supply is 13,207,161,477 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.