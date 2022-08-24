Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $357.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $5,380,981 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,380,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 336,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,394,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

