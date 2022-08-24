ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Down 6.1%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.42. Approximately 53,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,490,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,905,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 763,688 shares of company stock valued at $35,653,162. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

