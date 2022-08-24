ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 36.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $274,919.55 and $227.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00709340 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

