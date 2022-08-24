ZYX (ZYX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,017.00

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, ZYX has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. ZYX has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZYX coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004245 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008493 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.
- ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000414 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
ZYX Coin Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network.
Buying and Selling ZYX
