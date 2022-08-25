10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 8,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 52,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCXA. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

