12,610 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,296,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 190,381 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,138,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,522,000 after buying an additional 163,928 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.15. 4,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $734,292.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,568.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $734,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,568.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $3,336,947. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

