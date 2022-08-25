1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,741 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerald were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerald by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 163,581 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Saul Levin bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,709 shares in the company, valued at $821,324.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EEX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.37. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

