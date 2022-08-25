1492 Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 502.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Price Performance

NYSE AVD traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $668.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

