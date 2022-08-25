1492 Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,838 shares during the quarter. ADTRAN makes up about 1.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of ADTRAN worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after buying an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.58. 3,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,262. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -87.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

