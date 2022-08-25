1492 Capital Management LLC Has $223,000 Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Clarus by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 137,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarus

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,150. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarus Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CLAR. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

CLAR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.