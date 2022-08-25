1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. MaxLinear accounts for 3.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MaxLinear by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in MaxLinear by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

MaxLinear stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,782. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

