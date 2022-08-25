1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,129 Shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Roth CH Acquisition IV comprises approximately 2.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Roth CH Acquisition IV worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCG. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROCG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

About Roth CH Acquisition IV

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

