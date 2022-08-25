1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Tilly’s worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. 1,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.29 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley cut their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

