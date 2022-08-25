1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE:GTLS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $203.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,297. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $214.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.