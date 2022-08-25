1,800 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.24.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

