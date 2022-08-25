27,633 Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,756,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

