313,119 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Purchased by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 313,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 215,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,660,000 after buying an additional 330,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,729. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

