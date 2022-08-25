333,333 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Bought by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arko by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,037,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 80,086 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Arko by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,216,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after buying an additional 1,782,581 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arko by 29.4% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Arko by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 1,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

