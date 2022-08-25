37,610 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after acquiring an additional 905,585 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 114.2% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 994,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 530,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,535,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,691,000 after acquiring an additional 234,016 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 32.7% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 716,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 176,580 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Summit Materials to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.54. 26,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

