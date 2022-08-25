3,834 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Bought by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,585,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,277,000 after buying an additional 1,923,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

