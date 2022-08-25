47,261 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 254,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 87,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,116. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.