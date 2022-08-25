6,160 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,589 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $83.96. 16,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

