8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Up 7.1%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.10. 26,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,092,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGHT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

8X8 Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $604.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.54 million. Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $31,414.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,385.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $125,067.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,557.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $31,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,385.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,401 shares of company stock worth $711,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

