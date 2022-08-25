Aavegotchi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.90 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00006032 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $61.77 million and $6.90 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 49,189,924 coins and its circulating supply is 47,425,760 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

