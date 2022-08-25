AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,519 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 5.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of AbbVie worth $446,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.29. 64,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.52.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.