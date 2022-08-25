Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Absolute Software Co. (TSE:ABST – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.04 and last traded at C$13.20. 89,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 199,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABST. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,454.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$807.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

