Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in August

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Admiral Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMIGY traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 244,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,317. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMIGY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.07) to GBX 1,830 ($22.11) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,422.00.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

