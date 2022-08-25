Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $489.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $489.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $405.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.22. Adobe has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

