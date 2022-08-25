Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $489.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $489.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $405.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.22. Adobe has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

