Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,945 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 63,677 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE opened at $405.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.22. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

