Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY22 guidance to $12.75-$13.25 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.0 %

AAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.90. 13,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

