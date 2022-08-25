Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAP stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $180.97. The stock had a trading volume of 58,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.94.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Stephens lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 215.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 278.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

