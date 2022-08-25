Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $288.68

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.68 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.38). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.44), with a volume of 273,861 shares changing hands.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £626.05 million and a P/E ratio of 3,662.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 288.66.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

